(Bloomberg) -- The National Institutes of Health plans to begin a clinical trial that aims to help doctors “predict and manage” allergic reactions related to Pfizer Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine.

Moncef Slaoui, chief scientific adviser to Operation Warp Speed, said during a Monday news briefing that the aim of the trial, which will also study the Moderna Inc. shot just authorized for emergency use, will be to pinpoint why the incidents, known as anaphylaxis, are occurring.

The NIH is in advance planning for a study that will test the shots “in highly allergic individuals,” Slaoui said. The Pfizer vaccine and Moderna’s shot are both based on similar messenger RNA technology.

A handful of allergic reactions in the U.K. and the U.S. have been reported as the Pfizer-BioNTech SE vaccine was deployed outside of trials for the first time in recent weeks.

The vaccine has been ruled generally safe, and was 95% affective in a late-stage trial. Side effects noted include headaches and fatigue, and they have ended within a a couple of days.

