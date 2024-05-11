(Bloomberg) -- She’s accomplished about everything possible on the basketball court. Now A’ja Wilson will have a signature shoe courtesy of Nike.

Wilson announced the shoe on Saturday at an exhibition game in South Carolina, where she wore a hoodie reading: “of course I have a shoe dot com.” The link leads to a mini-website with pictures of the Aces’ player designing the shoe.

Nike and Wilson have been working on the shoe for longer than a year. The shoe and an apparel collection will be released in 2025.

“From my logo to the look of the shoe and the pieces throughout the collection, we’ve worked to make sure every detail is perfectly tuned to my game and style,” Wilson said in a statement. “I hope when girls wear this shoe, they believe in themselves. Set those goals high. Go get them — that’s the biggest thing.”

Wilson worked with Nike’s lead footwear designer Ben Nethongkome on her collection. Nethongkome worked with Kyrie Irving on his shoe with Nike before they parted ways. Wilson said her main requirement was for the show to be light and comfortable.

Nike was under fire last month when the Athletic reported the company had signed Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark to a signature shoe deal worth $28 million over eight years. Before the announcement of Wilson’s shoe, the WNBA had no Black players with signature sneakers even though 80% of the league’s players are people of color.

