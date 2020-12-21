(Bloomberg) -- Nike Inc. soared to a record after second-quarter revenue and profit beat analysts’ expectations, bolstered by e-commerce and growth in China.

The shares rose as much as 7.8% to $147.95 on Monday, marking the biggest intraday jump since Sept. 23. They had gained 36% this year through the end of last week.

The sportswear giant inspired fresh confidence in investors by reporting a return to sales growth on Friday. Revenue climbed 8.9% to $11.2 billion for the quarter ended Nov. 30, Nike said. Analysts had projected $10.6 billion. Earnings grew to 78 cents a share, compared with a 62-cent estimate.

Nike is in recovery mode after Covid-19 upended its global operations. Though the company also beat Wall Street estimates with its previous results in September, sales declined through much of 2020 and resumed their growth trajectory only in the latest period.

After the virus shuttered stores around the world and led to a pileup in inventory, the Beaverton, Oregon-based company has been working through its excess merchandise and reopening locations. Over 90% of Nike-owned stores are open today, and inventory levels were down 1.8% from the prior year, the company said.

The company now expects revenue to increase in the low teens this year, compared with an earlier forecast for percentage growth ranging from the high single digits to low double digits.

But the recovery is uneven around the world. With China further ahead than other regions in coping with Covid-19, sales there soared 24% to $2.3 billion -- the first time they’ve topped $2 billion. They were little changed in North America.

Getting rid of excess inventory also has required Nike to dial up its promotions, and that’s weighed on its gross margin. The figure decreased 0.9 percentage points to 43.1%.

