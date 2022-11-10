(Bloomberg) -- Nike Inc. co-founder Phil Knight said he expects that the company’s relationship with NBA star Kyrie Irving is likely over for good.

Knight said in an interview on CNBC on Thursday that Irving went too far when he promoted an antisemitic film and then refused to denounce those beliefs, leading to his subsequent suspension by his team, the Brooklyn Nets.

“Kyrie stepped over the line,” said Knight. “I would doubt that we would go back, but I don’t know for sure.”

Nike suspended its relationship with Irving earlier this month and canceled his next sneaker release. His contract with Nike is set to end after this season, according to ESPN. Nike executives had previously touted his shoe line as a key part of its basketball offerings.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.