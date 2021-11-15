(Bloomberg) -- Nike Inc. said it would postpone the release of a sneaker collaboration with rapper Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack label after a crowd crush resulted in the deaths of 10 people at his concert earlier this month.

“Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival, we are postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack,” Nike said in an email to users of its SNKRS app on Monday.

Nike had promoted the upcoming shoe drop at Scott’s concert, which took place at Houston’s NRG Park, ahead of the planned December release.

Scott’s limited-edition line with Nike, which is hyped for months prior to each release date, often sells out quickly when made available to the public.

