(Bloomberg) -- Nike Inc. has ended its endorsement deal with basketball star Kyrie Irving, a company spokesperson said, about a month after suspending its relationship with the Brooklyn Nets guard when he failed to disavow antisemitism.

Irving had been a Nike athlete throughout his professional career and had many signature shoes with the brand. His deal, set to end after this season, was worth $11 million a year, according to ESPN.

In November, Nike released a statement condemning antisemitism and said it would cancel the release of Kyrie 8 sneakers due out that month. Executives had previously singled out Irving’s line as a key franchise within its basketball offerings.

The Athletic reported earlier on Nike’s decision.

