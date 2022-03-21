1h ago
Nike Jumps After All Regions Drive Sales That Beat Estimates
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Nike Inc. reported quarterly results that beat analysts’ expectations as the world’s largest athletic-wear retailer overcame struggles with its supply chain and the China market.
- Global sales rose 5% to $10.9 billion for the third quarter ended Feb. 28, beating Wall Street’s estimates. Revenue outpaced expectations in all regions, including Greater China, where sales fell less than predicted.
- See more details.
Key Insights
- Direct-to-consumer sales have been the focus for Nike under Chief Executive Officer John Donahoe, who has pulled the brand back from many wholesale partners in favor of its own website. Revenue in its direct business grew 17%, excluding currency swings, to $4.6 billion and accounts for about 42% of total sales.
- Supply-chain issues that have clogged international trade routes continued to pressure operations and Nike has more goods than normal stuck in transit. Chief Financial Officer Matt Friend said demand “continues to significantly exceed” Nike’s inventory, which was up 15% compared to the same period the year prior.
- Nike, like many other multinational retailers, paused operations in Russia after the country invaded Ukraine. It said earlier this month that it would temporarily close all company-operated stores and halt e-commerce sales in the region. Investors will be listening carefully for any new details in the upcoming call with investors.
Market Reaction
- The shares rose 4.5% in after-market trading on Monday. The stock had fallen 22% this year through Monday’s close.
Get More
- See Nike estimates.
- See the company statement.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.