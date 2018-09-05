Sep 5, 2018
Nike not getting ‘killed,’ despite Trump tweet
Bloomberg News,
President Donald Trump tweeted this morning that “Nike is getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts” over the apparel maker’s decision to feature former NFL quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick in an ad campaign.
In fact, Nike (NKE.N) shares are up a bit Wednesday, running counter to the broader market. Of course, the shares did fall more than 3 percent Tuesday, though are still up about 28 percent in 2018.