(Bloomberg) -- Nike Inc. plans to investigate claims by track-and-field athlete Mary Cain, who said she was starved and ultimately had suicidal thoughts after joining the company’s now-disbanded Oregon Project running program.

“We take the allegations extremely seriously and will launch an immediate investigation to hear from former Oregon Project athletes,” the company said in an emailed statement. “At Nike we seek to always put the athlete at the center of everything we do, and these allegations are completely inconsistent with our values.”

Cain said in a New York Times editorial that she was under constant pressure to lose weight while she was an Oregon Project athlete. At 17, she was a record-breaking runner, but the drive to get “thinner, and thinner, and thinner” led her to lose her period, break five bones and consider ending her life, she said.

Nike said Thursday that it hadn’t heard the complaints before. The company ended the Oregon Project last month after top coach, Alberto Salazar, was banned from the sport for four years for violating anti-doping rules.

“These are deeply troubling allegations which have not been raised by Mary or her parents before,” Nike said. “Mary was seeking to rejoin the Oregon Project and Alberto’s team as recently as April of this year, and had not raised these concerns as part of that process.”

