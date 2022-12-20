1h ago
Nike Reports Robust Sales Amid Sustained Inventory Pileup
(Bloomberg) -- Nike Inc. posted another quarter of inventory buildup, but quarterly sales and gross margin exceeded Wall Street’s estimates, alleviating investor concern and sending the shares up in late trading.
- Global sales rose 17% to $13.3 billion in the quarter ended Nov. 30. That surpassed the average estimate of $12.6 billion compiled by Bloomberg. Sales beat expectations in all regions except for China.
Key Insights
- Inventories at the world’s largest sportswear company spiked 43% to $9.3 billion in the quarter from a year earlier, above the estimate from analysts. Nike cited higher input costs and higher volume from a year earlier, when supply-chain disruptions roiled the industry.
- The excess merchandise has prompted promotional activity that has hurt profitability. Gross margin fell 300 basis points to 42.9% as management moved aggressively to liquidate inventory, especially in North America. Even so, that measure of profitability still surpassed analsyts’ estimates.
- Nike upped spending on marketing in an effort to draw more shoppers to stores. Demand creation expenses were up 8% to $1.1 billion, mostly due to a spike in advertising.
- Sales in China fell 3% to $1.79 billion — below analysts’ average estimate. Investors will be listening closely for the latest information on the ground as Chinese authorities move away from the zero-Covid policy that has hurt consumption.
Market Reaction
- The shares rose 6.7% at 4:40 p.m. in after-market trading in New York on Tuesday. The stock has declined 38% this year through Tuesday’s close.
