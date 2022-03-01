(Bloomberg) -- Nike Inc. said it’s temporarily halting sales from its website and app in Russia, with the athletic-wear giant warning that it “cannot guarantee delivery of goods to customers in Russia.”

Nike made the announcement on its Russian website. It wasn’t immediately clear if the change was a new corporate policy or the result of supply-chain difficulties following the nation’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine. Nike didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple Inc. made a similar announcement Tuesday, halting its product sales in Russia.

