(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for Bloomberg’s Business of Sports newsletter, delivering the context you need on the collision of power, money and sports.

Nike Inc. is replacing Adidas AG as the main uniform sponsor of Germany’s national football teams, taking the competition for marketing primacy in the sport onto its archrival’s home turf.

The US company will become the German teams’ main supplier as of 2027, ending a 77-year partnership during which the men’s and women’s squads won multiple World Cup titles and European championships in Adidas gear. The Nike agreement is set to run through 2034.

Nike will pay €100 million ($108 million) a year, more than twice what some other big football sponsorships are worth, Handelsblatt reported. That deal size would mean Nike plans to pay Germany — whose men’s team currently sits below the US at No. 16 in FIFA’s ranking — far more than has been reported in its sponsorships of No. 2 France and No. 3 England.

Nike submitted “the economically best offer by far,” the German football association, DFB, said Thursday in a statement on its website. It also included a commitment to support the organization’s amateur sports activities and foster the development of women’s football. DFB declined to comment on the deal size, while Nike didn’t respond to an e-mailed request for comment.

Nike Says Sales Will Be Squeezed During Sneaker Shift

Losing the key national team sponsorship is the latest in a series of setbacks for Adidas Chief Executive Officer Bjorn Gulden. The sneaker maker’s net sales fell last year, dented by its canceled Yeezy partnership with the rapper and designer Ye.

German Economy Minister and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck criticized the teams’ switch late Thursday, according to DPA. “I can hardly imagine the German jersey without the three stripes,” the newswire quoted him as saying. “Adidas and black-red-gold always belonged together in my mind. A piece of German identity. There I would have hoped for a bit more hometown loyalty.”

Adidas founder Adi Dassler supplied the unusually light, screw-in stud boots the German team wore in its come-from-behind 1954 World Cup win against Hungary. Player-coach Franz Beckenbauer — known as the “Kaiser” — was one of the most famous athletes to wear the brand, opening up the clothing market for the company when he appeared in the first Adidas tracksuit in 1967.

The switch comes just a week after DFB introduced the national team’s new jerseys for the Euro 2024 championships set to be held in Germany this summer. The away kit in pink and purple raised eyebrows for breaking from the more commonly used green or black color palette — and set sales records, Adidas told German media.

Adidas traded 0.9% lower in Germany on Friday. Nike fell in pre-market US trading after the company warned that sales will fall by low single digits in the first half of its fiscal year, which starts in June, as the company seeks to realign its sneaker offerings to match changing customer tastes. Analysts had projected a 4% rise in the first quarter and a 6% gain in the second, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Nike has steadily made inroads in international football since its first big breakthrough in 1996, when it secured a deal with powerhouse Brazil. Losing the German team still leaves Adidas backing higher-ranked Italy and Spain.

--With assistance from Angela Cullen.

(Updates with deal size in third paragraph, details throughout)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.