Nike to Shut Down Oregon Project After Top Coach Is Banned

(Bloomberg) -- Nike Inc., the biggest backer of track and field sports, is shutting down its famed Nike Oregon Project after a top coach was banned for doping rules violations.

A company spokesman confirmed the decision, which came less than two weeks after legendary track coach Alberto Salazar was barred from the sport for four years.

The accusations center around the program that Salazar helped found in 2001. Based out of Nike’s Beaverton headquarters, he’s worked with some of the world’s top runners, helping win a handful of Olympic medals, but also drawn criticism over training techniques and allegations of doping.

