Nike Will End Its Pilot Project Selling Products on Amazon Site

(Bloomberg) -- Nike Inc. is breaking up with Amazon.com.

The athletic brand is ending a pilot project where it sold products directly on Amazon’s website, Nike said in a statement on Tuesday.

“As part of Nike’s focus on elevating consumer experiences through more direct, personal relationships, we have made the decision to complete our current pilot with Amazon Retail,” the company said. “We will continue to invest in strong, distinctive partnerships for Nike with other retailers and platforms to seamlessly serve our consumers globally.”

Nike will continue to use Amazon Web Services to power its apps and Nike.com services, the company said.

To contact the reporters on this story: Eben Novy-Williams in New York at enovywilliam@bloomberg.net;Scott Soshnick in New York at ssoshnick@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Nick Turner at nturner7@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.