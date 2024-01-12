(Bloomberg) -- Japanese equities extended their rally into the new year, with the Nikkei 225 Stock Average completing the biggest weekly gain since March 2022.

The blue-chip gauge rose 1.5% on Friday, buoyed by a weakening in the yen since the start of the year and upbeat expectations for the nation’s shares. It ended with a weekly advance of more than 6%.

The benchmark Topix, which has a wider variety of companies, climbed for a seventh trading session, during which all of its 33 sub-indexes have advanced. The strength in Japan has taken both key indexes to 34-year highs this week amid inflows from foreign investors, a favorable exchange rate and investor optimism that decades-long deflation is near an end.

Adding to the market’s momentum, Chinese investors are flocking to Japanese stock exchange-traded funds, with turnover in one ETF rising to a record on Wednesday. The introduction of tax-free accounts that got a revamp this year is also playing a major role in the rally for Japanese equities.

“Large-cap stocks, high-dividend stocks, and growth stocks with foreign demand are likely to continue to attract buying due to overseas investors buying and from tax-exempt savings accounts,” said Nobuhiko Kuramochi, a market strategist at Mizuho Securities Co.

A strong start to 2024 on the back of Japan’s outperformance of other major markets in 2023 points to a big shift in the investment environment for the world’s third-largest economy, according to Nikko Asset Management Co. Tension between the US and China should continue to increase attention on Japanese equities this year, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said.

Both the Nikkei 225 and Topix completed an annual advance of more than 25% last year, their best performance in a decade.

While the all-country index is popular with tax-exempt retirement savings accounts known as NISA, Japanese companies that have high dividends are also attracting demand, according to Takeru Ogihara, a chief strategist at Asset Management One. “There is a possibility that investors will buy in the first half of the year before March, or move a little ahead of schedule,” he added.

On Friday, electric appliances and exporting companies were the largest contributors to the Topix as the yen headed for a second weekly loss on the receding view the Bank of Japan will end its negative interest rate this month.

Fast Retailing Co. led gains in the Nikkei 225, jumping to a record after the Uniqlo owner’s operating profit for the first quarter beat the average analyst estimate.

ADVANCERS

Sanko Gosei (7888) +19%

Nippon Concrete (5269) +18%

AWA Paper (3896) +18%

DECLINERS

dip Corp (2379) -22%; Shares Slump to Record in Japanese Job Agency That Hired Ohtani

Warabeya (2918) -16%

Land Co (8918) -13%

INSIGHTS

18 of the 33 sector indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange advanced; Tokyo Stock Exchange TOPIX Mining Index was the best performer, while Tokyo Stock Exchange TOPIX Securities & Commodity Futures Index fell the most

The MSCI AC Asia Pacific Index was up 0.5%

Topix Index is up 31% over the last year, vs. MSCI AC Asia Pacific Index up 2.1%

Topix Index members are trading at 15.0 times their estimated earnings for the next 12 months

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Yasutaka Tamura.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.