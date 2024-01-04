(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped the most in two weeks, after speculation that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates elevated for longer hurt technology shares, and as a powerful earthquake in the northwest on New Year’s Day dragged down some companies. The Topix index advanced.

Topix Index rose 0.5% to 2,378.79 as of market close Tokyo time

Nikkei declined 0.5% to 33,288.29

Tech shares led declines in the Nikkei 225 index, following its US peers lower after Fed meeting minutes gave no indication that easing could begin as soon as March. It’s a disappointing start of the year for Japan equities, which beat most major global counterparts and touched three-decade highs in 2023 as the yen’s weakening supported exporters and as companies moved to bolster shareholder value.

The yen’s drop on Thursday supported automakers such as Toyota Motor Corp., which contributed the most to the Topix Index’s gain, increasing 1.7% as the yen weakened about 0.4% against the dollar in Tokyo. Out of 2,155 stocks in the index, 1,607 rose and 489 fell, while 59 were unchanged.

“High inflation accompanied by higher wages is taking root in Japan, and whether the Tokyo Stock Exchange can properly implement its capital policy will possibly take the Nikkei 225 stock index beyond the 1990 high without a problem,” said Naoki Fujiwara, chief fund manager at Shinkin Asset Management Co.

Shares of Kokusai Electric Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co. and other companies with factories and operations in the area hit by the tremor slumped as investors tried to assess the damage. Hokuriku Electric Power Co., which serves the region, declined 2.2% on Thursday.

Japan’s Quake On New Years Sends Murata, Kokusai Shares Lower

The Nikkei gauge pared its earlier drop as construction companies led gains on expectations reconstruction demand will rise from the earthquake. Shipping firms also surged along with their Asian peers, leading gains in the Topix after Maersk decided to stop its ships from sailing through the Red Sea amid attacks by Houthi rebels, leading to speculation that detours will boost freight costs.

The Nikkei 225’s weakness Thursday is in line with the index’s tendency in the past decade to drop on the first day of trading: in the 10 years to 2023 it’s declined 70% of the time. But those falls have almost always failed to predict the market’s moves for the rest of the year, with the Nikkei tending to end 12-month periods higher even after it fell on the first day. The broader Topix index shows similar results, while the MSCI AC Asia Pacific excluding Japan index has risen more than it’s fallen on the first session when trading volume is back to normal.

ADVANCERS

Hokuriku Electrical Construction (1930) +18%

Land Co (8918) +14%

Tomoegawa Corp (3878) +10%; Tomoegawa Corp Jumps Most in 23 Months Beating Gains in Topix

DECLINERS

Towa (6315) -6.6%

Marumae (6264) -6.6%

Pal Group HD (2726) -6.2%

INSIGHTS

26 of the 33 sector indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange advanced; Tokyo Stock Exchange TOPIX Marine Transportation Index was the best performer, while Tokyo Stock Exchange TOPIX Electric Appliances Index fell the most

The MSCI AC Asia Pacific Index was down 0.1%

Topix Index is up 26% over the last year, vs. MSCI AC Asia Pacific Index up 5.3%

Topix Index members are trading at 14.2 times their estimated earnings for the next 12 months

RELATED NEWS

Japan Makes Last-Ditch Effort to Find Earthquake Survivors

Earthquake Raises Hurdle for BOJ to End Negative Interest Rates

Keep Eyes on Chip Stocks for Any Impact From Japanese Quake

Japan Stocks Decline on First Trading Day on FOMC Minutes, Quake

A Burning Jet, Three Exits: How 379 Flyers Were Saved in Tokyo

You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance.

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.