(Bloomberg) -- Japanese stocks rose, lifting the Nikkei 225 Stock Average toward levels last seen during the nation’s bubble economy more than three decades ago.

SoftBank Group Corp. and Tokyo Electron Ltd. were the largest contributors to a 0.5% climb in the Nikkei 225, which rose to as high as 30,600.33. Automakers gave the biggest boost to the broader Topix, which advanced 0.3%. Both measures climbed for a third day, pushing the Nikkei 225’s gain for the year to 11% and the Topix’s advance to 17%.

