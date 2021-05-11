(Bloomberg) -- Technology stocks pulled Japanese equities lower, mirroring declines in the U.S. as surging commodity prices fueled concern over inflation.

The Nikkei 225 slid as much as 3%, heading for its worst drop since Feb. 26, with SoftBank Group and Tokyo Electron the largest contributors to its 2.7% loss. Electronics and telecommunications were the biggest drags on the Topix, with 32 of its 33 industry groups in the red.

Technology names led U.S. stocks lower Monday, while Treasury yields edged higher. The Philadelphia semiconductor index tumbled 4.7%, pushing it down more than 10% from its record high in early April. Nasdaq 100 futures dropped as much as 1.4% during Asian trading hours Tuesday.

After benefiting from lower interest rates and emerging as investor favorites last year amid the pandemic, global technology stocks are being hit by worries about high valuations and the potential impact on their future earnings and cash flows should rising price pressures prompt central banks to tighten monetary policies.

Japanese stocks are also getting hit by a wait-and-see approach by investors as companies announce earnings guidance, while the rise in coronravirus infections hurts the appeal domestic-focused stocks.

“Japan will need to put the earnings results behind it, after which, investors may be relieved of concerns,” said Shogo Maekawa, a strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management in Tokyo. “But until then, it will be tough to see higher share prices.”

Summary

Topix -2.1% to 1,911.96 as of 12:39 p.m. in Tokyo

Nikkei 225 -2.7% to 28,722.07

Yen -0.1% to 108.90 per dollar

Electronics: Sony -2.8%, Tokyo Electron -4.3%, Keyence -2.3%

Telecom group: SoftBank Group -5.4%, Nexon -3.6%, Nomura Research -3.3%

(Adds a quote)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.