(Bloomberg) -- New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu endorsed former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley for president, bolstering her effort to position herself as the main alternative to Republican frontrunner Donald Trump.

Sununu made the announcement at a town hall with the candidate in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Tuesday evening. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, he called Haley “the candidate with the momentum to win and get our party back on track to delivering conservative victories across the country.”

The governor’s plans were first reported by WMUR in New Hampshire.

The highly coveted endorsement is likely to help Haley, who is trying to erode a nearly 30-point Trump advantage before the state’s Jan. 23 primary, the second contest in the Republican nominating process.

Haley hinted at the expected endorsement in a post on X earlier Tuesday. “It’s going to be a great day in New Hampshire with Governor @ChrisSununu,” she wrote. “See everyone in Manchester tonight!”

Haley has risen in the polls and seen increased enthusiasm from donors, including many prominent Wall Street executives, following a series of strong debate performances.

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dimon have expressed support in recent weeks, touting her as a potential alternative to Trump, and LinkedIn Corp. co-founder Reid Hoffman donated $250,000 to a super political action committee that backs her.

At the most recent Republican presidential debate last week, Haley drew the sharpest attacks from her rivals, who challenged her connections to Wall Street and questioned her foreign policy stances.

Haley, however, is still polling well behind the former president in New Hampshire, trailing by 27 percentage points, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average.

Listen: New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu on the Big Take Podcast

Sununu has been a strong critic of Trump, warning that if he becomes the nominee, Republicans will lose “up and down the ballot.” He has previously urged lower polling presidential candidates to clear the field for a single viable primary opponent.

The governor previously said his choice was primarily between Haley, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

DeSantis openly courted Sununu during his visits to the state, with the New Hampshire governor appearing with him at campaign events. DeSantis has won the endorsement of another early state governor, Iowa’s Kim Reynolds, who holds sway with evangelical voters.

Asked about the Sununu endorsement at a CNN town hall in Iowa on Tuesday night, DeSantis said, “Even a campaigner as good as Chris is not going to be able to paper over Nikki being an establishment candidate.”

--With assistance from Hadriana Lowenkron.

(Updates with DeSantis response, in final paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.