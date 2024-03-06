Mar 6, 2024
Nikki Haley Ends 2024 Bid, Setting Up Trump-Biden Rematch
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is ending her campaign, ceding the nomination to Donald Trump and setting up a rematch of the 2020 election against President Joe Biden, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.
The suspension of her campaign comes after a string of losses on Super Tuesday and other early voting states, where Trump won by large margins, including South Carolina, her home state where she served two terms as governor.
