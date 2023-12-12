(Bloomberg) -- Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley just snagged the backing of another deep-pocketed donor: InterTech Group chief executive officer Anita Zucker.

Zucker, who is among South Carolina’s wealthiest political donors, is throwing her support behind Haley, according to a person familiar with the matter, after previously backing US Senator Tim Scott, who ended his presidential bid last month.

The home-state support could provide a boost to Haley, a former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador, at a key moment in the campaign.

Despite a rise in the polls and increased enthusiasm from donors, Haley still trails Republican frontrunner Donald Trump by wide margins nationally and in early-voting states, including South Carolina, where polls show her and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in a tight race but far behind Trump.

A spokesperson for InterTech didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Among those looking to thwart Trump is Americans for Prosperity Action, a super political action committee with close ties to billionaire donor Charles Koch. The group endorsed Haley late last month and spent $4 million on her behalf as of Dec. 8, with more spending planned.

LinkedIn Corp. co-founder Reid Hoffman donated $250,000 to a super PAC that backs Haley. Hoffman joins several other billionaires who have historically donated to Democrats, including JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dimon and investor Bill Ackman, who have expressed support for the former South Carolina governor in recent weeks.

Governor Chris Sununu is set to endorse Haley later Tuesday in New Hampshire, where Haley is trying to erode a nearly 30-point Trump advantage ahead of the state’s Jan. 23 primary.

