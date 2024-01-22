(Bloomberg) -- Women who don’t want Donald Trump to return to the White House are rallying around Nikki Haley in New Hampshire — even though her window to beat the former president is closing.

“We need to have the first woman president,” said Elizabeth Harlow, a 49-year-old former New England Patriots cheerleader and independent voter who attended a Haley rally Friday night in Manchester, New Hampshire. Harlow, who lives in nearby Bedford, works in health care and has two teenage daughters.

“I love her,” Harlow, who bought a “Sometimes It Takes a Woman” t-shirt at the event, said of Haley. “I’m all about women’s empowerment.”

Haley has largely avoided making her gender a central part of her appeal to voters, preferring to tout her record as the governor of South Carolina and ambassador to the United Nations during Trump’s first term. Yet with the race down to a two-person contest following Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s decision to drop out, Haley has reached for any way that she can to differentiate herself from Trump and drive moderate and independent voters to the polls on Tuesday for New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation GOP primary.

“We’re going to make sure that we fight all the way until the last second,” Haley said Sunday. “But for now, I’ll leave you with this: May the best woman win.”

Haley has appointed a “Women for Nikki” chair in all 50 states, her campaign manager Betsy Ankney told reporters Saturday at an event hosted by Bloomberg in Manchester. “They are a huge part of our campaign,” she said.

But Haley finished a distant third in last week’s Iowa caucuses, and while she has worked for months to build support in New Hampshire, Trump is widely expected to prevail, with polls showing him leading Haley by more than 17 percentage points in the state, according to a RealClearPolitics average. A victory would help Trump to cruise to a rematch with President Joe Biden in November.

Projecting Strength

For most of the campaign, Haley has been reluctant to attack Trump directly. That may go down as her most fatal error, according to Jennifer Horn, a former chair of the New Hampshire Republican Party who is now an independent. Though Haley has sharpened her arrows in the last day or two, “it’s so soft, that it’s not going to penetrate,” Horn said.

Republican voters have chosen more women for prominent state and national offices in recent years, including Haley, who was elected governor of South Carolina in 2010. Sarah Palin, the former Alaska governor, was John McCain’s running mate in the 2008 presidential race. Still, Horn said that most Republican women aren’t persuaded to vote for a woman based on her gender.

“That’s just not how they look at politics,” she said. “It’s just not something that motivates the conservative base of the party. I think, in some cases, it’s really a negative thing.”

Debbie Walsh, the director of the Center for American Women and Politics, agrees. “On the Republican side, there has been this real resistance to identity politics,” she said. As a result, Haley has mostly avoided talking about her gender and her ethnicity, as the US-born child of immigrants from India.

Some women voters say that Haley looks weak when compared with Trump, whose longstanding vow to make America great again continues to excite his loyal base — and draw independents worried the US is in decline. Charlene Shelsky, a 64-year-old retiree, said she has reservations about Trump but worries Haley wouldn’t be as vigorous in addressing the nation’s challenges.

“His energy, sometimes it’s a little overboard, that’s why I’m up in the air,” Shelsky said at a diner in Amherst, New Hampshire. But she said she doesn’t know if Haley has what it takes “to handle the border wall and cutting taxes and really stepping in and being strong about it.”

Enduring Gains

Despite the likelihood that Haley will fall short against Trump, there are signs that her candidacy could help build a more enduring infrastructure for other female Republican candidates. There are newly engaged female voters, donors, volunteers and staff who will be learning from the experience.

Multiple women who support her say they will continue to go onto South Carolina. The group in New Hampshire in recent days has included businesswomen to students who are voting for the first time.

Barbara Novick, the retired co-founder of BlackRock Inc., came to New Hampshire last week as a volunteer, greeting attendees at the rally in Manchester, holding up a “Nikki” sign when Haley stopped by the Peddler’s Daughter pub in Nashua, and standing on stage at another rally on Sunday.

Harlow, the former Patriots cheerleader, said her entire family is voting for Haley — from her Democrat-leaning brother to her 18-year-old daughter, who plans to cast her vote for Haley via absentee ballot while away at college. And Harlow said her 76-year-old mother is getting the word out to vote for Haley through the network she’s built as a founder of the Filipino-American Friendship Society of New Hampshire.

“I feel that Nikki Haley — who happens to be a woman — will get the job done, fix the many issues we face and make America great again,” Harlow said.

--With assistance from Christian Hall.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.