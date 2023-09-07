Sep 7, 2023
Nikki Haley Polls Above Biden, But Still Lags Among Republican Hopefuls
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley polled above President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, according to a new survey, although she is currently a distant fourth in a crowded Republican field dominated by Donald Trump.
Haley was the choice of 49% of voters, compared to 43% for Biden, even as the president was essentially tied with other Republicans, including Trump, in the In the CNN/SSRS poll released Thursday.
Haley’s lead came in large part because she won more support among White voters with college degrees, a key demographic in the Democratic coalition.
The poll showed voters split between Trump at 47% and Biden at 46%, with Trump doing better among White voters, men, and voters without a college degree. Biden fared better among voters of color, college graduates, young people and women.
Biden was tied at 47% with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. His 47%-46% leader over entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy was within the survey’s margin of error, as was former Vice President Mike Pence’s 46%-44% lead over Biden.
The poll of 1,259 registered voters nationwide was conducted Aug. 25-31, after the first Republican presidential debate. It has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3.5 percentage points.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
12:29
When will the Bank of Canada start cutting interest rates?
-
6:21
Here are where the new Zellers locations are popping up
-
9:12
These cars are stolen so often that insurance premiums are climbing
-
4:20
Millennials’ debt has 'ballooned': RBC economist
-
2:46
Read the full text of the Bank of Canada rate announcement
-
5:44
Registered Education Savings Plan tips for parents and students