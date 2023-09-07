Nikki Haley Polls Above Biden, But Still Lags Among Republican Hopefuls

(Bloomberg) -- Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley polled above President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, according to a new survey, although she is currently a distant fourth in a crowded Republican field dominated by Donald Trump.

Haley was the choice of 49% of voters, compared to 43% for Biden, even as the president was essentially tied with other Republicans, including Trump, in the In the CNN/SSRS poll released Thursday.

Haley’s lead came in large part because she won more support among White voters with college degrees, a key demographic in the Democratic coalition.

The poll showed voters split between Trump at 47% and Biden at 46%, with Trump doing better among White voters, men, and voters without a college degree. Biden fared better among voters of color, college graduates, young people and women.

Biden was tied at 47% with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. His 47%-46% leader over entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy was within the survey’s margin of error, as was former Vice President Mike Pence’s 46%-44% lead over Biden.

The poll of 1,259 registered voters nationwide was conducted Aug. 25-31, after the first Republican presidential debate. It has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3.5 percentage points.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.