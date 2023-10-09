(Bloomberg) -- Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley raised more than $11 million in the third quarter, giving her more resources than Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as they fight to be the strongest alternative to former President Donald Trump.

The former UN Ambassador had about $11.6 million in cash on hand at the end of September, of which $9.1 million can be spent in the primary, the Haley campaign said Monday. That compares to about $5 million that DeSantis, who is polling in second nationally, has to spend on that race. DeSantis reported last week that he had raised $15 million in the third quarter.

The money gives Haley an edge as she attempts to overtake DeSantis, who has consistently polled higher during the race. In recent weeks, Haley has climbed in polls following two standout debate performances in August and September that raised her national profile.

Haley is currently polling in third nationally at 7.2% support, according to a RealClearPolitics average of polls, behind 12.6% for DeSantis. However, both are far behind Trump’s 57.4%. Trump also has a $36 million to spend in the primary.

“We have seen a big surge in support and have real momentum,” said Haley spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas. “Nikki is emerging as the candidate who can move America beyond the chaos and drama of the past and present, and we have the resources we need to do it.”

Trump’s campaign has acknowledged Haley’s growing support and has responded by giving her the moniker “Birdbrain Nikki.”

Haley began a cross-country fundraising sprint last month, meeting with deep-pocketed donors at nearly 30 events. She has raised a total of $26 million from more than 100,000 donors since launching her campaign in February.

Haley is also expanding her team in Iowa, according to a source familiar with the matter. The campaign has brought on Hooff Cooksey, a former campaign manager to the state governor Kim Reynolds’ in 2018 and a former National Republican Senatorial Committee regional political director, to serve as an Iowa adviser.

“You’re now seeing a pattern of momentum and its important because it shows that the race is consolidating,” Haley donor Ozzie Palomo said Monday. “Following her debate performance, you’re seeing a shift in both polling and fund raising. She’s going in the right trajectory whereas Ron is plateauing.”

--With assistance from Jennifer Jacobs.

(Updates eighth paragraph with Haley expanding Iowa campaign team)

