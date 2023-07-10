(Bloomberg) -- Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley raked in $26 million in the second quarter, including $7.3 million in direct donations, demonstrating support from donors, despite persistently low poll numbers.

The super PAC supporting Haley, Stand For America Fund Inc., raised $18.7 million from April through June, bringing her overall total to $26 million.

The $7.3 million in direct donations her campaign announced Monday is significantly less than the fundraising hauls announced last week by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump, two of Haley’s rivals for the GOP nomination.

Still, those totals indicate Haley has the financial backing to continue running in a crowded Republican field.

Trump’s campaign said last week it raised more than $35 million in the second quarter, as small dollar donors poured money into the former president’s bid despite him facing two indictments. DeSantis’s campaign raised more than $20 million. Both have yet to report second-quarter totals from their affiliated super PACs.

Campaigns are required to report detailed information on their fundraising totals and expenditures to the Federal Election Commission by July 15. Those figures will be the first detailed look into the campaign’s finances and signal which Republicans have the support of major GOP-backers and the financial wherewithal to be viable candidates.

Haley, a former South Carolina governor, served as United Nations ambassador under Trump, but has criticized him since becoming a candidate, particularly over his stance on Ukraine. She has also attacked DeSantis for being an “echo” of Trump’s positions and mannerisms. Haley is seen as a more moderate alternative to both Trump and DeSantis and has support in the business community.

Trump remains the top choice for Republicans, garnering support from 53% of voters in the RealClearPolitics average of national polls. DeSantis is the only other candidate in polling double digits at 20.9%. Haley’s polling average is 3.6%, which puts her in fourth place behind former Vice President Mike Pence.

Haley was the first Republican to announce a challenge to Trump, giving her longer than many of her competitors to fundraise. Her campaign said it has $9.3 million in cash on hand, while her super PAC has $17 million in the bank.

