(Bloomberg) -- Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley’s campaign said that she raised $24 million in the final three months of 2023 riding a wave of momentum in her bid for the Republican presidential nomination.

Haley has $14.5 million on cash, her campaign said in a statement Wednesday. The fundraising haul is more than double the $11 million she raised in the third quarter.

The former South Carolina governor’s presidential effort gained steam on the strength of four solid debate performances. Her campaign is increasingly trying to cast the race for the GOP nomination as a two-person contest between Haley and former President Donald Trump, who maintains a wide lead over the rest of the candidates in polls.

Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are jostling for the mantle as the alternative to Trump, aiming to get the party to coalesce around their bids as voting gets underway on Jan. 15 with the first-in-the-nation Iowa Republican caucuses.

Haley has risen in the polls in recent weeks and gained new interest from prominent Wall Street executives and big-dollar donors, frustrated by the prospect of a rematch between President Joe Biden and Trump this November.

The latest RealClearPolitics average of national GOP polls shows Haley now tied with DeSantis with each at 11.2% support for second place behind Trump at 62.5%. The polling averages have Haley just trailing DeSantis for third place in Iowa but solidly in second place in New Hampshire.

Haley and her allied super political action committee have booked more advertising time in New Hampshire than any of her rivals and she has secured the support of the state’s governor, Chris Sununu. A strong showing in New Hampshire can help Haley make the case that she has staying power.

Haley faced criticism recently after she failed to cite slavery as the cause of the American Civil War during a New Hampshire town hall in late December. She has sought to tamp down the controversy, acknowledging the role slavery played in the conflict while saying it also involved other issues such as the role of government.

Haley is the first Republican candidate to share her fourth quarter fundraising numbers.

(Updates with additional details, background from fifth paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.