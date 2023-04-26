(Bloomberg) -- Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley dangled a relocation offer for Disney: South Carolina.

“Hey @Disney, my home state will happily accept your 70,000+ jobs if you want to leave Florida,” the former South Carolina governor tweeted on Wednesday.

Haley used the opportunity to whack potential fellow Republican contender Ron DeSantis amid the Florida governor’s legal issues with the company.

“SC’s not woke, but we’re not sanctimonious about it either,” Haley added, using a nickname for DeSantis coined by another 2024 contender - Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, Walt Disney Co. sued DeSantis, alleging he’s threatening billions of dollars in business as retaliation for the company speaking against his policies. The lawsuit came shortly after a board appointed by DeSantis to oversee the municipal authority that governs Disney’s Florida theme parks voted to void land-use contracts signed by the company.

(Updates with additional details about Disney, DeSantis. An earlier version corrected description of Haley in first paragraph.)

