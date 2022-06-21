(Bloomberg) -- Nikola Corp. founder Trevor Milton asked a federal judge to stop prosecutors from showing jurors “irrelevant and unfairly prejudicial” evidence at his trial on fraud charges -- including details of his “wealth, lifestyle and spending habits.”

The request was among a flurry of motions filed by Milton’s lawyers late Monday in advance of his criminal trial, which is scheduled to begin July 18 in New York. They said any evidence of his wealth has no relevance to whether he committed a crime and won’t help show whether he was motivated to do so.

“There is no probative value in demonstrating Mr. Milton’s wealth, lifestyle, or spending habits because there is no socioeconomic status at which a person suddenly develops a greater incentive to commit securities or wire fraud -- which Mr. Milton did not do,” his lawyers said in a court filing.

A defendant’s wealth might be relevant if it was “sudden and inexplicable,” but Milton’s financial means are “widely understood,” his attorneys said. “Mr. Milton, along with many others, earned and subsequently sold Nikola stock.”

Block Evidence

Milton’s lawyers also asked US District Judge Edgardo Ramos to block evidence of the pandemic’s impact on retail investors, saying financial and health problems that may have led them to trade stocks has no relevance in the case and doesn’t show whether a reasonable investor could consider Milton’s statements material, or important enough to influence their investment decisions.

The defense team is seeking to prevent prosecutors from introducing details about his sale of Nikola shares after the end of a lockup period in December 2020, noting he resigned in September 2020 and is not accused of any crimes after that.

Milton also wants the judge to allow all testimony from Nikola general counsel Britton Worthen to rebut claims by prosecutors that he made public statements about the company he knew were false.

Nikola has waived its attorney-client privilege rights over Worthen’s communications, Milton’s lawyers said, but has still withheld some. Milton’s lawyers pointed to a series of undisclosed emails between Nikola executives and Milton about Tesla Charts, a podcast where Milton is alleged to have misled investors about the company’s prospects, that seem to indicate that statements he made there were approved by the company’s legal team.

Milton’s statements were “reviewed, approved and released” by Nikola, and the founder relied on others to “review and approve” what was released, his lawyers said.

The case is US v Milton, 21-cr-478, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan.)

