(Bloomberg) -- Nikola Corp. founder and former chairman Trevor Milton was freed by a judge on $100 million bail, after being charged with misleading investors about the status of the electric vehicle maker.

Milton pleaded not guilty in a Manhattan courtroom Thursday. The bail was secured by two properties that Milton owns in Utah. Under terms of his release, which will happen today, he is limited in his movements and barred from contacting investors.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.