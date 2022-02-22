Nikola Hires Former Opel CEO to Help Scale Up Production of Electric Trucks

(Bloomberg) -- Nikola Corp. hired Michael Lohscheller, who oversaw the turnaround of Stellantis NV’s Opel division, to help the U.S. electric-truck maker ramp up production.

Lohscheller, a former Opel and Volkswagen AG executive who most recently worked for Vietnamese electric-car maker VinFast, has been named Nikola’s president and will report to Chief Executive Officer Mark Russell, the Phoenix-based company said Tuesday.

“An experienced and respected industry veteran like Michael strengthens the Nikola team,” Chairman Stephen Girsky said in a statement. “He knows his way around the manufacturing floors, board rooms and showrooms and has worked with the latest technologies throughout his career.”

Nikola has been trying to bounce back from a credibility crisis spurred by inaccurate statements its founder Trevor Milton made before and after its merger with a Girsky-led special purpose acquisition company in June 2020. Milton resigned in September 2020, and federal prosecutors accused him in July of last year of lying to investors about Nikola’s business and capabilities. He’s pleaded not guilty.

