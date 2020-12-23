Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular Content

    Dec 23, 2020

    Nikola loses order from Republic Services for electric trucks

    Chester Dawson, Bloomberg News

    Electrification part of my agenda at Lamborghini - Winkelmann.

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Nikola Corp. is losing an order to supply sanitation heavyweight Republic Services Inc. with 2,500 battery-electric garbage trucks, the latest setback for the electric-vehicle startup.

    The Phoenix-based company said Wednesday that its order had been terminated due to a longer-than-expected development time and unexpected costs. Nikola and Republic had announced what they described as a binding contract in August, under which Republic said it would buy as many as 5,000 trucks.

    “This was the right decision for both companies given the resources and investments required,” Mark Russell, Nikola’s chief executive officer, said in a a statement.

    Shares of Nikola slid as much as 7.3 per cent in premarket trading after closing at US$16.83 on Tuesday.

    General Motors Co. decided last month to downgrade its partnership with Nikola after the startup was hit by allegations of deception shortly after those two companies had announced plans to collaborate in September. Nikola has denied misleading investors.

    In its statement Wednesday, Nikola confirmed plans to start deliveries in the U.S. of its first electric semi-truck in 2021 and start local production two years later at a plant currently under construction in Arizona.