(Bloomberg) -- Nikola Corp.’s latest stock plunge sent shares of Norwegian green energy company Nel ASA to a 19% drop Monday.

The Oslo-based company is critically tied to Nikola, which is set to be a major buyer of Nel’s technology to create hydrogen.

Earlier this year, Nikola made a more than $30 million order for Nel’s electrolyzers that would create the hydrogen to refuel a future fleet of emissions-free trucks. It was the biggest order on Nel’s order book that it highlighted in a presentation to investors earlier this year.

“These electrolyzers will support five heavy-duty hydrogen stations which will cover multiple states and trucking routes in the USA,” Trevor Milton, Nikola’s founder and then-executive chairman said in June. “The future of clean transportation is here, and fleets are lining up to be part of the transition with Nikola.”

The order was one of the key reasons why Nel decided to build a giant electrolyzer factory in Norway, Jon Andre Lokke, Chief Executive Officer said in the June press release. Another order was expected to be finalized in the months after.

The market had been waiting to hear more details about Nikola’s plans for hydrogen filling stations, according to Tomas Skeivys, an analyst who covers Nel for Norne Securities in Lithuania.

“The speed of the station roll out will be key to Nel,” Skeivys said by phone. “The risk is high that now that Trevor Milton’s gone, maybe that time line will be revised.”

Nel also owns over 1.1 million shares in Nikola, which it can’t sell until a lock-up period expires at the end of November, according to company filings.

Nikola Founder Resigns as Chair Amid Allegations, SEC Probe

Nel is still well positioned to profit from the boom in hydrogen. The company’s stock is up 80% this year. Europe’s other listed electrolyzer companies, the U.K.’s ITM Power Plc and McPhy Energy SA also declined more than 9% each on Monday as part of a broader decline in Europe’s stock market.

