(Bloomberg) -- A Nikola Corp. contractor testified that the company’s founder dismissed the idea of making a truck being touted to investors all-electric.

“‘I don’t give a s--- about the environment. I want to make money,’” Paul Lackey, an engineer at the Portland, Oregon, electric-drive systems company EVDrive, told a jury Trevor Milton said.

Lackey’s testimony for the prosecution came on the first day of Milton’s criminal trial, two years after Milton abruptly resigned from the company’s board. The US alleges that Milton, 40, lied to investors again and again to make Nikola look better than it was and pump up the stock.

The idea for Nikola’s debut truck to run purely on electricity, rather than as a hybrid, came from another engineer at EVDrive, not from Milton, Lackey said. The contractor had previously been working on a design for the truck in which a gas-powered turbine powered a generator, which in turn produced electricity for the battery.

‘It Wasn’t Finished’

The much-anticipated Nikola One wasn’t even functional at its unveiling in December 2016, Lackey told the jurors in federal court in Manhattan.

“It wasn’t finished,” he said. “There was a lot of things that hadn’t been installed. Some components weren’t available.”

Lackey said he was upset when he watched a video of the unveiling.

“I was sad and disappointed that he had done a major misrepresentation of the work that we had done,” he testified.

Defining Milton

His testimony followed opening statements in the trial.

“This is Trevor Milton,” Assistant US Attorney Nicolas Roos told the jurors in his opening. “He repeatedly lied to investors about his company, and he made a billion dollars by doing so. He started a company that was supposed to make zero-emission trucks, and he lied about all the important parts of the business.”

Milton did it “to lure innocent investors into buying more of his company’s stock,” Roos said.

It didn’t take long for Roos to get to the details of the 2016 event at which Milton unveiled the debut version of what he said was a hydrogen-powered truck. Roos said the truck was missing key parts and had never been functional. The symbol for hydrogen was stenciled on the side even though there was no fuel cell in the vehicle. Bloomberg first reported on the missing components in June 2020.

Milton faces a maximum prison term of 25 years if convicted of the most serious charge.

‘Prosecution by Distortion’

In his own opening, defense attorney Marc Mukasey put the dictionary definition of “distortion” on the courtroom screens. He told the jury the allegations twisted the truth and that all of Milton’s statements about the company were given accurately and appropriately but -- crucial to the defense -- weren’t material to investor decisions to buy the stock anyway.

“This is a prosecution by distortion,” Mukasey told the panel. “A distortion of Trevor Milton’s words, a distortion of Trevor Milton’s meanings, a distortion of Trevor Milton’s intentions. The government says Trevor misrepresented facts when he spoke about Nikola. That’s a distortion. The truth is that all of the facts were fully and accurately disclosed to anyone who wanted to invest in Nikola.”

Mukasey argued that investors had access to important, accurate information through the company’s website and other publicly available documents. He conceded that Milton was keenly interested in the stock price, adding that was “absolutely true” -- and normal for an executive.

“Trevor wasn’t some bad boy renegade rebel out there on some criminal mission,” Mukasey said. “He was out there because all of Nikola’s leaders were out there. He was part of the company’s marketing plan,” to “tell the world about the cutting-edge, cool” designs it was offering, and he “was flat-out stoked about what it was doing, and he wanted to tell the world.”

‘Attacked’ by Shorts

Mukasey also told the jury Nikola had been “attacked” by short sellers.

“In this case the short sellers made a big secret bet that Nikola’s stock would go down,” he said. “They tried to push Nikola’s stock down. They tried to force it down by publishing a report, but it was really just an article that was intended to kill Nikola’s stock price so the short sellers could make money. Think of it as short and distorted.”

The case is US v Milton, 21-cr-478, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan.)

