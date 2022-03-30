(Bloomberg) -- “The 1619 Project” creator Nikole Hannah-Jones called the wave of education gag order bills across the U.S. dangerous, adding that the sentiment is a reaction to the racial reckoning of 2020 following the murder of George Floyd.“These laws are about a social anxiety and we need to be clear about that,” she said at a Tuesday virtual event hosted by non-profit advocacy group PEN America. “This moment we’re in right now was inevitable. It is a backlash to the protests of 2020, this feeling that these racial justice efforts have gone too far.”

She cited historian Timothy Snyder, who studies the way countries lose democracy — with one of the first steps being, “laws that really try to restrict a national understanding, that try to mold this collective memory of the country in a way that only glorifies power.”

Lawmakers in Arkansas, Iowa, Mississippi and Missouri have specifically targeted Hannah-Jones’s work in legislation, proposing cutting funding to schools and colleges that taught “The 1619 Project,” which originally ran in New York Times magazine.

Work created by Hannah-Jones and fellow panelist Ibram X. Kendi was referenced by Senator Ted Cruz during last week’s confirmation hearing of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. Cruz questioned Jackson about critical race theory, a framework that is often distorted by conservative lawmakers. Kendi is the author behind “Antiracist Baby” — one of the books Cruz used as a prop in his questioning of Jackson, asking her if she thought babies were racist. Sales of the book spiked shortly after.

“It’s important for us to recognize the ways in which it’s not just critical race theory that’s being distorted and misrepresented, but literally our work itself is being distorted and misrepresented,” Kendi said.

Hannah-Jones, meanwhile, called for naming anti-CRT legislation anti-history laws or memory laws.

“I think we have to stop using the language of the propogandists and call these things what they are,” she said.

This year, more than 100 bills have been introduced this year seeking to hamstring educators from discussing so-called controversial topics, mainly around sexuality, gender identity or race, according to PEN America. Book challenges and bans in school libraries have reached levels not seen in decades.

