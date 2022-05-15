(Bloomberg) -- Nine people were arrested in East London on Saturday evening after violence broke out during the arrest of a moped delivery driver on immigration offences.

The scenes, caught on social media, showed clashes between bystanders and police in the Dalston area of Hackney. The Met Police said a number of officers were assaulted, though not hospitalised, and police vehicles were damaged.

Social media footage showed police with batons striking one protester and punching another in the head. A Met press officer said they would be reviewing the footage but that the police were being assaulted and “can’t just stand around being attacked.”

Hackney has had a history of tensions with police. In the five days of riots of 2011 that broke out in neighboring borough Harringey, Hackney became one of the epicenters. The riots of 1981 also swept up to Dalston.

Saturday’s clashes broke out during a pre-planned operation in Ashwin Street targeting “e-scooters and moped enabled crime,” a form of stop and search.

Locals had been alerted to the operation by the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain, which told people to “get down” to Dalston to help with the “resistance to immigration raids on food delivery drivers.”

Police arrested one driver after discovering a breach of immigration offences, which appears to have been the trigger for clashes.

Nine people were subsequently arrested for offences including violent disorder and remain in police custody.

“We are aware of a number of videos on social media filmed during the incident,” a Met spokesman said. “We would urge people to remember that such videos rarely provide a full and accurate picture of what is taking place.”

Along with footage showing any use of force, the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards is also reviewing officers’ body worn video.

“Police officers are aware that any use of force must be proportionate and reasonable, and they understand that their actions will be scrutinised as they go about their work and that they will be held to account where appropriate,” the spokesman added.

