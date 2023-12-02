(Bloomberg) -- Nine people died and 15 were injured after a raid by a group of armed men in the Poderosa mine facilities in the province of Pataz, Peru, the Interior Ministry said in a statement late Saturday.

Peru’s national police regained control of the mine, seized weapons, and detained seven suspects of the deadly attack, carried out with explosives, the ministry added.

Before the arrival of the police, the criminals attacked the company’s security personnel and kidnapped four people.

