Nine Entertainment to Acquire Fairfax Media in $1.6 Billion Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Australian broadcaster Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings has agreed to buy Fairfax Media Ltd. for A$2.2 billion ($1.6 billion), creating a media company spanning print, television, radio and a streaming business that competes locally with Netflix Inc.

Nine shareholders will own 51.1 percent of the combined company, with Fairfax shareholders owning the remaining stake, according to a statement Thursday.

The cash and stock deal values Fairfax at 93.9 Australian cents per share, 22 percent more than Wednesday’s closing price.

The deal will create a “unique, all-platform, media business that will reach more than half of Australia each day through television, online, print and radio,” Nine Chief Executive Officer Hugh Marks, who will lead the new business, said in the statement.

To contact the reporter on this story: Edward Johnson in Sydney at ejohnson28@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Edward Johnson at ejohnson28@bloomberg.net, Tim Smith

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.