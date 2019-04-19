(Bloomberg) -- Nine Indonesian police officers died while carrying out election-related duties this week, including some who collapsed from exhaustion.

Others died in accidents and after getting sick, the Cabinet Secretary said in a statement published on its website. Indonesia deployed about 7.2 million poll workers on April 17 to wrap up the world’s largest single-day democratic election in just six hours.

More than 190 million people in the world’s fourth most populous nation were registered to vote, with a turnout rate exceeding 80 percent. President Joko Widodo has claimed victory in the election, citing unofficial quick count results. His opponent Prabowo Subianto has also claimed victory, paving the way for a possible legal challenge of the verdict.

