(Bloomberg) -- All nine people on a twin-engine King Air plane were killed when it crashed near an airfield in Hawaii, the state’s Department of Transportation said on Twitter.

The plane went down near the Dillingham Airfield, on the north shore of Oahu, around 7 p.m. local time, according to the department. There were no “apparent survivors,” it said.

Dillingham Airfield is operated by the Hawaii Department of Transportation under a 25-year lease from the U.S. Army and is used by both public and military flights, according to its official website.

