(Bloomberg) -- Forget the classic duo of supermarket flowers and a heart-shaped box of chocolates, and give them what they really want this year: to be spoiled. From spirits that collectors will savor to watches and jewelry that will last a lifetime, these gifts will create a lasting, intimate connection with your loved ones.

Marie Lichtenberg Heart Mini Scapular Pendant

Heart-shaped jewelry can sometimes be cheesy, but not in the deft hands of independent French jewelry designer Marie Lichtenberg. The Heart Mini Scapular takes inspiration from Sacred Heart iconography in Christianity: A red enameled heart sits in the middle of the pendant, with engraved lines radiating outward to a blue enameled arch. The scapular is edged in pavé diamonds. It comes on a yellow gold chain, but the Green Classique Rathi cord necklace gives the piece a much more casual look. Heart Mini Scapular, $3,700, Green Classique Rathi, $360.

Louis Vuitton Keep My Heart Bag

The Keep My Heart bag is crafted from neon-pink embossed leather and has a gold chain with a LV monogram chain. This mini bag is a charming accessory that can be tucked into larger bags or worn alone, but beware: Because of its shape and size, most phones won't fit. $2,040.

Macallan Amber Meadow Whisky and the Collection Set

Whisky connoisseurs will love this special collection from Macallan and fashion designer Stella McCartney and her sister Mary. Macallan’s team created two whisky expressions in the limited-edition Harmony Collection: Amber Meadow and Green Meadow. Both were inspired by the McCartney sisters’ time in Scotland and the country’s rolling meadows. Then the sisters designed an 11-piece glassware collection that includes two tumblers, a water jug and an ice bucket; ice stamps; a ceramic flask, coasters and bowls; and picnic essentials, including a lambswool blanket, tray and napkin weights. The packaging features a photograph of the Macallan Estate taken by Mary, and the Collection includes a pair of framed prints. Amber Meadow, $210, The Collection, $11,500.

Tudor Black Bay Watch

You can’t go wrong with a Tudor Black Bay watch. It’s a quintessential sports watch with high precision and a unique and stylish appearance. The steel watch has a Burgundy unidirectional bezel that nicely contrasts with the black dial and cream-colored hour markers and hands. It’s a dive watch certified to 200 meters but also looks great as a casual, everyday watch. The newly updated Black Bay is a certified chronometer, which means it’s ultraprecise and will properly keep time as long as it’s wound. With a 70-hour power reserve, that shouldn’t be a problem. $4,550.

Dom Ruinart Rosé

If you’re staying home for Valentine’s Day, upgrade your evening with a bottle of Dom Ruinart Rosé Champagne. The 2009 vintage was one of the best in Champagne, with perfect summer conditions to achieve peak ripeness. That resulted in a rich, spicy and floral Champagne. It is crafted from 100% Grand Cru grapes aged for 11 years before being released. This Champagne is ready to drink now but has the potential to age for up to 10 additional years. $370.

Bulgari Serpenti Viper Ring

The Serpenti Viper ring is perfect for him or her, or—dare we say it—matching rings for a couple. The modern interpretation of Bulgari’s iconic snake jewelry has an architectural look that works on every finger. Made in Italy from 18k yellow gold, it can be loved it as an alternative to a signet ring. $2,080.

Läderach Milk Chocolate-Covered Popcorn

Satisfy their sweet tooth with this delicious caramelized popcorn covered in Swiss milk chocolate from Läderach. This perfect combination of salty and sweet will upgrade any movie date night. The treat is made in Switzerland and also comes coated in a vegan cashew-chocolate version. $15.

Louis XIII Cognac Drops

These Drops from Louis XIII will let them take 1 centiliter of the famed cognac wherever they go. The Collection box includes five diminutive bottles, and the Bottle Case safely secures one in a leather harness. The Louis XIII super fan can wear it as an accessory or tuck it neatly into a travel bag. It’s easy to find, thanks to the long, colored rope. The Collection Box, $950; the Drop Essentials Accessory Set, $170.

Graff Ruby Heart Ring

This classic ring from Graff features a heart-shaped ruby surrounded by pavé diamonds. The band is set with diamonds on three sides for even more sparkle. The pictured ring features a 2.05-carat, heart-shaped ruby but comes in many different sizes. While it is designed to be an engagement ring, it would make a charming right-hand ring, and a small ruby would even make a perfect pinky ring. Price on request, graff.com.

