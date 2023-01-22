Nine Reported Dead in Mass Shooting Near Los Angeles

(Bloomberg) -- Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in Monterey Park, a city east of Los Angeles, following a popular Lunar New Year celebration, the Associated Press reported, citing police.

Bob Boese, an officer with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the suspect was a male.

The shooting was reported to have taken place at a business after 10 p.m. local time, with witnesses saying the alleged shooter was armed with a semi-automatic weapon, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The injured have been to taken to multiple hospitals in the vicinity, the paper said.

Monterey Park, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of Los Angeles, has a large Asian population.

