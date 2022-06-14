(Bloomberg) -- Battery manufacturer Ningbo Shanshan Co. is working with Huatai Securities Co. for a second listing in Switzerland that could raise as much as $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

A Swiss share sale by the Shanghai-listed company could happen as soon as July, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Credit Suisse Group AG was initially on the deal but has dropped out, the people said. The reason wasn’t immediately clear, they added.

Deliberations are ongoing and details of the fundraising size and timeline could change, the people said. The bank lineup could still change, they added. Representatives for Credit Suisse and Shanshan declined to comment, while a representative for Huatai Securities didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Ningbo Shanshan in March said it plans to issue global depositary receipts in Switzerland without details on the share sale size and bank lineup. Its rival Gotion High-Tech Co. is considering raising about 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) from a Swiss listing, Bloomberg News reported in April.

If the deals are successful, both battery makers could join Sany Heavy Industry Co. in becoming the first batch of Chinese firms to trade in Switzerland under the expanded cross-border listing program. China’s securities regulator said earlier this year that the Shanghai-London Stock Connect, which allows companies that are listed on one exchange to offer depository receipts on the other, will be extended to include firms in Switzerland, Germany and Shenzhen.

The program expansion comes as US-listed Chinese companies have been hit by tensions between China and the US over auditing rules. Chinese technology companies also are under additional pressure as Beijing tightens oversight on cybersecurity, leading to the delisting of Didi Global Inc. in New York.

