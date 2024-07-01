(Bloomberg) -- Ninja Van has cut 5% of its Singapore staff amid its expansion into business-to-business restocking and cold chain logistics, the Straits Times reported, citing the company.

The logistics provider was “unable to avoid layoffs” after reviewing the roles in line with the group’s direction, a spokesperson told the local newspaper on Monday. Ninja Van declined to respond to ST’s queries on the size of its workforce and if Singapore was the only country affected.

Junior technology staff across all segments were impacted by the job cuts, as well as other divisions including marketing, ST reported, citing an unidentified person.

The layoffs follow an earlier round in April that impacted about 10% of its tech team, according to ST. The delivery company, which counts Alibaba and Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital Group as investors, said in March that it was putting its stock market debut on hold to focus on improving profitability.

