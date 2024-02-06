(Bloomberg) -- Software startup NinjaOne has raised $232 million from investors to develop its suite of IT services — a deal that makes the Texas-based company a unicorn nearly twice over.

The startup was valued at $1.9 billion in the funding round, it plans to announce Tuesday, notching the kind of valuation that’s become relatively rare during an ongoing slump in global venture investing. Iconiq Growth led the deal, and General Partner Roy Luo joined NinjaOne’s board of directors.

The Austin-based company also received backing from Frank Slootman, chairman and chief executive officer of Snowflake Inc., and Amit Agarwal, president of Datadog Inc., among other investors. Launched in 2014, NinjaOne offers an information technology platform that helps with device management and security.

CEO Sal Sferlazza said in an interview that the company plans to use the funding to improve its current product and expand its offerings. NinjaOne is actively hiring, adding 100 people in December, and is approaching a headcount of 1,100.

After the funding round, “You would think that we’d be popping champagne corks and all that sort of thing, but if anything the bar is raised,” Sferlazza said. “We’re entering a new class of companies and we have to be better, faster, stronger.”

The rise of remote work has been an opportunity for NinjaOne, the CEO said. Managing corporate IT becomes increasingly complicated with employees in different offices, as companies’ workers and their devices scatter around the country or even the world. Sferlazza said NinjaOne makes dealing with these changes easier in part through automation.

NinjaOne’s clients include HelloFresh SE, Nissan Motor Co. and Nvidia Corp. The company’s president, Chris Matarese, said in an interview that it also serves small businesses in a variety industries.

Iconiq’s Luo had been watching NinjaOne for years prior to investing, and said the company has increasingly gained traction. “They’re veterans at what they do,” he said.

Luo believes that the larger startup industry is due for some good news in the coming months. While 2022 and 2023 were slower years for tech funding, the investor said he expects things to pick up for the industry this year.

“Tech, like any other sector, goes through its various cycles, and when things come down, people will readjust, they take time, and then they come out of it and return to some sense of normalcy,” Luo said.

