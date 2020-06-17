Top Stories
Would you feel comfortable travelling to another province if restrictions were eased?
Prince Edward County fears influx of tourists after dodging COVID-19 blow
Surge in lockdown traders increases need for stop-losses
Is there financial aid for travel industry workers?: Ask BNN Bloomberg
Reno sector gets a boost from DIY projects amid COVID-19
Flash Boys' new U.S. rules will let them keep trading secrets
Rich clients should leave stock bubbles to day traders, UBS says
9h ago
China indicts two Canadians held since 2018 on spying charges5:15
China indicts two Canadians held since 2018 on spying charges
Chinese authorities have indicted two Canadians on spying allegations, pressing ahead with a case diplomatically entwined with U.S. efforts to extradite a top Huawei Technologies Co. executive from Canada.
5h ago1:47
More Ontario regions move to Stage 2 of COVID-19 reopening
York, Durham and Niagara are among the areas allowed to further open their economies, though Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex will remain in the first stage until at least next Friday.
5h ago4:08
Ovintiv confirms 25% of staff laid off amid fears of lower oil demand
Ovintiv Inc. confirmed it handed layoff notices to 25 per cent or about 650 of its 2,600 staff in Canada and the United States starting on Monday.
17h ago
Quadruple witching hits stock market, sparking bursts of trading
In a month where U.S. stock trading has surged and reversals ruled the market, traders are facing another layer of uncertainty on Friday.
20h ago
Shopify, BlackBerry working with feds on COVID-19 tracing app1:30
Shopify, BlackBerry working with feds on COVID-19 tracing app
A made-in-Canada mobile app to alert Canadians who may have been exposed to a person infected with COVID-19 is ready for testing in Ontario, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
28m ago
Google loses US$56M fight in French test of EU privacy law
Alphabet Inc.’s Google lost its fight over a 50 million-euro (US$56 million) privacy fine in France -- the biggest penalty levied so far under the European Union’s beefed-up data-protection rules.
16h ago1:35
Telus to launch 5G wireless network in five markets Friday
It also says Samsung has been added to its list of 5G network equipment suppliers, in addition to Nokia and Ericsson.
Jun 18
Federal deficit could hit $256B, budget watchdog warns8:03
Federal deficit could hit $256B, budget watchdog warns
The parliamentary budget officer says in a new scenario analysis that this year's federal deficit could hit $256 billion due to the COVID-19 pandemic and weak oil prices.
Dec 23
Jun 17
CPP, equalization on the table as Alberta weighs 'Fair Deal' in Canada4:05
CPP, equalization on the table as Alberta weighs 'Fair Deal' in Canada
Kenney made the comments as he released recommendations from his Fair Deal panel, which he created last year to gauge the mood of Albertans and determine better ways the province can assert itself in Confederation.
1h ago3:49
Markets overlook rising odds of Trump defeat, Raymond James says
Markets haven’t fully accounted for possible tax increases and new financial rules that may result from a Democratic sweep in November: Joe Biden winning the White House, Democrats capturing the Senate and keeping control of the House, according to Raymond James.
3h ago0:56
Open letter from 27 CEOs calls for Canada to lighten travel restrictions
Chief executives from 27 companies including three airlines say it's time for Canada's prime minister and provincial premiers to relax restrictions on air travel for the good of the economy.
Jun 17
COVID-19 jobs tracker: Layoffs, furloughs and hiring during the pandemic1:29
COVID-19 jobs tracker: Layoffs, furloughs and hiring during the pandemic
BNN Bloomberg has compiled a list of announcements and statements from companies that are laying off, furloughing and hiring employees. Use the table below to view announcements by sector as well as various employment statistics – all of which will be updated daily.
4h ago
Derek Sloan, Leslyn Lewis strive to regain footing in Conservative debate
The English language debate in Toronto marked what will likely be the final face-off between all four candidates before the ballots are sent out to party members early next month.
1h ago
Trump says mail-in voting is his biggest re-election threat
President Donald Trump said Friday that the biggest risk to his re-election efforts is mail-in voting which he claims is rife with fraud that could cost him a win in November.
Jun 17
Federal government sets July 8 date for economic update4:52
Federal government sets July 8 date for economic update
The federal government will announce a date for its fiscal update on Wednesday, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told BNN Bloomberg.
21h ago7:39
Bank of Canada sees gradual recovery after initial bounceback
The Bank of Canada is taking a more cautious tone on the recovery, with expectations for a bumpy and gradual road toward full recuperation.
5h ago7:33
Wirecard has at least 18 lenders in existing loan agreements
At least 18 commercial banks are involved in Wirecard AG’s existing revolving credit facilities worth almost 2.5 billion euros (US$2.8 billion), according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
6h ago
Lagarde warns EU leaders of market risks if no stimulus deal
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned national leaders that the recent calm in financial markets is in part because investors have priced in action from governments.
Jun 16
Macklem: Bank of Canada has no immediate intention to raise rates5:06
Macklem: Bank of Canada has no immediate intention to raise rates
Governor Tiff Macklem says the central bank is keeping rates is focused on delivering low interest rates for the foreseeable future to support an economic recovery.
Jun 16
Consumer debt loads drop for first time in a decade in Canada4:09
Consumer debt loads drop for first time in a decade in Canada
A sharp decline in the use of credit cards at the end of March led to the first drop in consumer debt balances in more than a decade, according to Equifax Canada.
3h ago
Wall Street banks prepping Brexit moves get ECB relief for virus
Wall Street banks are getting a bit of Brexit relief from the European Central Bank as they step up preparations to move business from London.
3h ago
Masks are mandated even in red states, with COVID cases soaring
The sharp resurgence of COVID-19 in Sunbelt states is prompting a new spate of face-mask mandates as governments try to curb the pandemic without reverting to lockdowns that wrought havoc on their economies.
2h ago
The Daily Chase: China indicts two detained Canadians; retail sales data
Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have been formally indicted on spying charges by Chinese authorities.
Jun 12
Alternatives to keeping dead money in an emergency fund
Alternatives to keeping dead money in an emergency fund
Personal Finance Columnist Dale Jackson explains why the recommended emergency fund isn't realistic for the average Canadian.
1:23
The Cabot Trail is my favourite place to drive in Canada: 5 questions with Porsche Canada CEO Marc Ouayoun
1:16
I’ve been to Disney 23 times: 5 questions with Home Capital Group CEO Yousry Bissada
1:28
‘It’s important to get fired in your career’: 5 questions with Aphria Chairman Irwin Simon
1:42
GMP Capital Interim CEO Kish Kapoor says this is the best Canadian hockey team
1:38
My favourite musician is Pink: 5 questions with Infrastructure Bank CEO Pierre Lavallee
1:26
‘As a kid I wanted to be a truck driver’: 5 questions with mining tycoon Ross Beaty
1:39
Happiest in a canoe on the water: 5 questions with Wealthsimple CEO Michael Katchen
-
I'm an ice cream connoisseur: 5 questions with OMX CEO Nicole Verkindt
-
My childhood nickname was Crocs: 5 questions with Bruce Croxon
