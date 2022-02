(Bloomberg) -- Nintendo Co. cut its Switch sales outlook for the second quarter in a row as console makers grapple with a chronic chip shortage that is likely to continue this year.

The Kyoto-based company now expects to sell 23 million Switch units in the fiscal year ending March, down from the earlier 24 million.

It reported operating profit of 252.6 billion yen ($2.2 billion), above the average analyst estimate of 212.6 billion yen. Strong software sales during the holiday period and a fast-selling entry in the Pokémon franchise prompted President Shuntaro Furukawa to raise Nintendo’s operating profit outlook for the fiscal year ending March to 560 billion yen from the previous 520 billion yen.

Console makers have been struggling at the back of the line for semiconductors since the start of the pandemic, with compatriot Sony Group Corp. cutting more than 3 million from its PlayStation 5 sales forecast when it reported earnings a day ahead of Nintendo. PS5 shipping costs have grown so high that the company is expecting higher profit because of the reduced number of sales this year, Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki said when discussing its financial results on Wednesday.

The $350 OLED model of Nintendo’s handheld-hybrid Switch, released in October, has also been hard to find at stores, suggesting the company could have sold more units if it were able to get them out to retail shelves. Component makers and logistics providers say they don’t yet see signs of the jam coming to an end this year.

The Switch became the fastest home console to surpass 100 million lifetime units sold during the quarter, and analysts like Tokyo-based consultant Serkan Toto now consider it a lifestyle product as much as a piece of electronics. Initially released in March 2017, the device is likely to maintain its lead this year as Microsoft Corp.’s latest Xbox generation is expected to remain supply-constrained much like Sony’s PS5.

Nintendo may face pressure from investors to join the acquisition campaign triggered by Microsoft’s planned $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard Inc., which was swiftly followed by Sony’s announcement that it intends to buy Bungie Inc. for $3.6 billion. But longtime watchers of the games maker like Toto don’t expect it to look for its next big hit from an external game publisher.

“I really have a hard time imagining which of the big ones they could even be interested in buying,” he said. “Nintendo will always stay Nintendo. The company has always relied on first-party games, and I don’t see any reason why they should change.”

Nintendo chief Furukawa said in November that the company plans to spend up to 100 billion yen to strengthen its game development arsenal, with a focus on promoting organic growth. Among the marquee titles expected this year are The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 and Splatoon 3, and more than 10 outside developers told Bloomberg News last year that they are preparing major games for the five-year-old platform this year.

