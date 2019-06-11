(Bloomberg) -- Nintendo Co. delayed the highly anticipated video game Animal Crossing: New Horizons until early next year, losing a key holiday title that would have supported the launch of a new version of the Switch console.

The game was pushed back to March 2020, the company said in an online video Tuesday. Nintendo also reaffirmed that another big 2019 title -- Luigi’s Mansion 3 -- is on schedule, but failed to provide a release date. The 40-minute video, broadcast as the E3 game expo takes place in Los Angeles this week, highlighted more support for Switch from third-party publishers and teased a sequel to the megahit The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Despite the delay, the Switch still sports an impressive lineup for 2019, an improvement from a year ago when a poor showing at E3 preceded a tough year for shareholders. Nintendo shares are up 34% this year -- outpacing rivals and tech stocks -- as new titles and expectations for additional hardware boost confidence that the company can navigate big changes in the video-game industry.

In Tuesday’s video, Nintendo confirmed that a remake of an older Zelda title -- Link’s Awakening -- will launch Sept. 20. It didn’t say when the sequel to Breath of the Wild could be released. New third-party games included The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, set for a 2019 release. The Switch-exclusive Astral Chain will also be released Aug. 30. No new games were shown for the 3DS or mobile platforms.

Nintendo ADRs trading in New York fell about 1% after the video’s release.

Next Switch

As expected, the company didn’t mention the newer, cheaper Switch, which Bloomberg News previously reported is likely to launch by end of this month. Executives warned in April that new hardware wouldn’t be shown at E3.

The video-game industry is undergoing structural changes, as faster network speeds make it possible to play games through the cloud, bypassing the need for consumers to own consoles. That’s opening the door to new entrants like Google and forcing longtime rivals Microsoft Corp. and Sony Corp. to explore collaboration -- even as both prepare to launch new hardware next year.

Nintendo didn’t make any cloud-related announcements on Tuesday. Its experience with cloud gaming is limited to a partnership with Taiwanese startup Ubitus Inc., which began streaming a few games to Switch users in Japan last year. The service hasn’t taken off and executives haven’t said if they plan to expand it globally. Kyoto-based Nintendo has a spotty history with online play and was a decade behind rivals in releasing a paid subscription service.

