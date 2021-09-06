(Bloomberg) -- Nintendo Co., Keyence Corp. and Murata Manufacturing Co. will join Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average in a major change to the makeup of the blue-chip gauge.

The three companies’ stocks will be added on October 1, Nikkei Inc. said in a statement. The long-awaited inclusion of Nintendo comes after Nikkei implemented changes to the way the measure is calculated, allowing for the adjustment of high-priced stocks.

Nisshinbo Holdings Inc., Toyo Seikan Group Holdings and Sky Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. will be removed.

Earlier this year, Nikkei announced the changes to its methodology, a move seen to be aimed at modernizing the gauge and allowing companies such as Nintendo to join. The steps include a provision that caps a new stock’s weight at the time of addition so that it won’t account for more than 1%.

