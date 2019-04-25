(Bloomberg) -- Nintendo Co. posted earnings below analyst estimates on the Switch console’s struggle to maintain momentum, but forecast growth as the device enters its third year.

Operating profit was 29.7 billion yen ($266 million) in the three months ended March, compared with the 36 billion yen average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg. For the coming fiscal year, operating profit will be 260 billion yen ($2.3 billion), compared with the 350.2 billion yen expected by analysts.

Shares have rallied this year on optimism that a stronger lineup of games, a cheaper version of the Switch and a potential entry into China will help overcome last year’s missteps and broaden Nintendo’s customer base beyond its dedicated fans. With the 3DS cycle now effectively over, President Shuntaro Furukawa is counting on the console to pick up the slack.

“We remain skeptical about the long-term success of the Switch and the mobile business,” Michael Pachter, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, said in an April 22 report. “Sluggish Switch demand may eventually lead to pressure on the shares.”

The company expects to ship 18 million Switch consoles in the current year, compared with analyst projections for 18.5 million. It shipped 17 million units last year.

Shares of Nintendo had risen 32 percent this year prior to the results, compared with a 8.4 percent rise in the Topix index.

