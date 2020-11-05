(Bloomberg) -- Nintendo Co. increased its financial forecasts for the fiscal year after consumers stuck at home during the pandemic lifted demand for its Switch gaming console.

The Japanese company is now projecting 450 billion yen ($4.3 billion) of operating profit and 1.4 trillion yen in revenue for the year, up from 300 billion yen and 1.2 trillion yen, respectively. It boosted its forecast for the Switch to 24 million units for the year, up from 19 million previously.

It reported an operating profit of 146.7 billion yen in the September quarter, compared with the 96.2 billion yen average estimate. Revenue came to 411 billion yen, versus the 321.4 billion yen anticipated.

The rare mid-year outlook hike underscores how the gaming industry is riding a Covid-era surge to varying extents. The Japanese developer of hit franchises from Mario to Zelda has outperformed thanks in part to Animal Crossing, which emerged as the online forum of choice for millions during the pandemic. Rival Sony Corp., which is preparing to launch a new PlayStation for the holidays, last week raised its fiscal-year operating profit outlook by 13%.

The Kyoto-based company has been grappling with a production and logistics bottleneck as Animal Crossing’s popularity triggered a global Switch shortage. The inventory situation is improving though year-end holiday demand may once more test supplies. The raised forecast may assuage worries that the Covid-era gaming boom may be waning, stoked after September-quarter results from Sony and rivals like Koei Tecmo Holdings Co. and Capcom Co. showed revenue growth slowed from the prior three months.

It also signals confidence that the Switch can grab consumers’ attention over the holidays despite new consoles from Microsoft Corp. and Sony.

“Nintendo has done exceptionally well in recent months, driven partially because there has been relatively steady flow of hardware stock,” said Mat Piscatella, an analyst at industry consultancy NPD. “Nintendo did an amazing job boosting its supply chain and getting more hardware out there quickly.”

